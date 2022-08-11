This Is What Whales Are Betting On Booking Holdings

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Booking Holdings BKNG.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BKNG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 options trades for Booking Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 61% bullish and 38%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $204,528, and 12, calls, for a total amount of $543,155..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $1540.0 to $2700.0 for Booking Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Booking Holdings options trades today is 57.6 with a total volume of 86.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Booking Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $1540.0 to $2700.0 over the last 30 days.

Booking Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BKNG PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $2400.00 $204.5K 3 0 BKNG CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $1760.00 $137.6K 12 4 BKNG CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $1540.00 $52.9K 0 0 BKNG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/19/22 $2000.00 $42.3K 268 13 BKNG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/19/22 $2000.00 $41.0K 268 12

Where Is Booking Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 42,517, the price of BKNG is up 2.84% at $2081.22.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 83 days.

What The Experts Say On Booking Holdings:

Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Booking Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $2600.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Booking Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $2300.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Booking Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $2280.

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Booking Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $2050.

Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Positive rating on Booking Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $2800.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Booking Holdings, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.