ASML Holding Whale Trades For August 10

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on ASML Holding.

Looking at options history for ASML Holding ASML we detected 25 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 52% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 48% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 14 are puts, for a total amount of $822,570 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $503,400.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $460.0 to $600.0 for ASML Holding over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for ASML Holding options trades today is 96.37 with a total volume of 381.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for ASML Holding's big money trades within a strike price range of $460.0 to $600.0 over the last 30 days.

ASML Holding Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ASML PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $520.00 $303.2K 203 90 ASML CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $520.00 $87.4K 45 12 ASML CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/26/22 $550.00 $77.7K 7 62 ASML PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $600.00 $57.7K 19 23 ASML PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $600.00 $57.2K 19 11

Where Is ASML Holding Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 542,159, the price of ASML is up 3.91% at $562.29.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 70 days.

What The Experts Say On ASML Holding:

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on ASML Holding, which currently sits at a price target of $794.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on ASML Holding, which currently sits at a price target of $600.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for ASML Holding, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.