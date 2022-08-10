This Is What Whales Are Betting On Union Pacific

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Union Pacific.

Looking at options history for Union Pacific UNP we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 70% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $103,858 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $305,270.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $150.0 to $250.0 for Union Pacific over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Union Pacific's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Union Pacific's whale activity within a strike price range from $150.0 to $250.0 in the last 30 days.

Union Pacific Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UNP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $232.50 $99.7K 219 329 UNP CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $220.00 $53.2K 229 74 UNP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/17/23 $220.00 $43.4K 78 48 UNP PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 11/18/22 $245.00 $33.8K 379 20 UNP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $230.00 $32.7K 539 23

Where Is Union Pacific Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 926,437, the price of UNP is up 2.84% at $234.97.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 71 days.

What The Experts Say On Union Pacific:

Stifel has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Union Pacific, which currently sits at a price target of $225.

UBS has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Union Pacific, which currently sits at a price target of $236.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Union Pacific, which currently sits at a price target of $232.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Union Pacific, which currently sits at a price target of $207.

Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their In-Line rating on Union Pacific, which currently sits at a price target of $236.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Union Pacific, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.