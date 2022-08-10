What Are Whales Doing With Sunrun

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Sunrun RUN.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with RUN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for Sunrun.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 72% bullish and 27%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $488,193, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $582,663.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $20.0 to $45.0 for Sunrun over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Sunrun's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Sunrun's whale trades within a strike price range from $20.0 to $45.0 in the last 30 days.

Sunrun Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RUN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $45.00 $352.0K 213 903 RUN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $40.00 $259.2K 25 332 RUN PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $35.00 $123.4K 1.4K 2 RUN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $32.50 $70.3K 51 290 RUN CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $40.00 $43.8K 6.1K 1.2K

Where Is Sunrun Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 5,027,387, the price of RUN is up 5.98% at $36.11.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 85 days.

What The Experts Say On Sunrun:

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Sunrun, which currently sits at a price target of $40.

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Sunrun, which currently sits at a price target of $30.

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Sunrun, which currently sits at a price target of $65.

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Sunrun, which currently sits at a price target of $52.

BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Sunrun, which currently sits at a price target of $40.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

