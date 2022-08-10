Citigroup Whale Trades For August 10

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Citigroup C.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with C, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 20 uncommon options trades for Citigroup.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 60%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $272,664, and 15 are calls, for a total amount of $739,112.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $45.0 to $65.0 for Citigroup over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Citigroup's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Citigroup's whale activity within a strike price range from $45.0 to $65.0 in the last 30 days.

Citigroup Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume C CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/23/22 $50.00 $176.0K 11 400 C PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $65.00 $139.0K 7.6K 0 C CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/16/23 $45.00 $114.5K 2.8K 100 C CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $52.50 $52.4K 28.8K 513 C PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $45.00 $43.0K 26.1K 513

Where Is Citigroup Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,145,313, the price of C is up 3.03% at $53.67.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 64 days.

What The Experts Say On Citigroup:

UBS has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Citigroup, which currently sits at a price target of $52.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Citigroup, which currently sits at a price target of $64.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Citigroup, which currently sits at a price target of $46.

Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Citigroup, which currently sits at a price target of $86.

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Citigroup, which currently sits at a price target of $56.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

