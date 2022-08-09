Looking At Laredo Petroleum's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Laredo Petroleum LPI.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with LPI, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Laredo Petroleum.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 60%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $491,430, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $202,922.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $55.0 to $100.0 for Laredo Petroleum over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Laredo Petroleum's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Laredo Petroleum's whale trades within a strike price range from $55.0 to $100.0 in the last 30 days.

Laredo Petroleum Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LPI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $100.00 $189.5K 148 50 LPI PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $100.00 $189.5K 148 50 LPI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $65.00 $51.0K 128 257 LPI CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $65.00 $48.6K 128 157 LPI PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $55.00 $46.6K 66 200

Where Is Laredo Petroleum Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 727,012, the price of LPI is down -1.96% at $63.12.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 84 days.

What The Experts Say On Laredo Petroleum:

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Laredo Petroleum, which currently sits at a price target of $110.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Laredo Petroleum, which currently sits at a price target of $125.

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Laredo Petroleum, which currently sits at a price target of $120.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Laredo Petroleum, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.