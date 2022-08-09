Looking At Pioneer Natural Resources Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Pioneer Natural Resources.

Looking at options history for Pioneer Natural Resources PXD we detected 21 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 57% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 42% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 18 are puts, for a total amount of $851,499 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $135,350.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $185.0 to $340.0 for Pioneer Natural Resources over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Pioneer Natural Resources's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Pioneer Natural Resources's whale trades within a strike price range from $185.0 to $340.0 in the last 30 days.

Pioneer Natural Resources Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PXD CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $190.00 $72.7K 0 19 PXD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/16/23 $190.00 $68.9K 12 26 PXD PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $220.00 $60.4K 139 14 PXD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $215.00 $58.5K 104 102 PXD PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/16/23 $210.00 $55.8K 84 16

Where Is Pioneer Natural Resources Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,121,267, the price of PXD is up 1.26% at $219.87.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 85 days.

What The Experts Say On Pioneer Natural Resources:

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Pioneer Natural Resources, which currently sits at a price target of $324.

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Pioneer Natural Resources, which currently sits at a price target of $280.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Pioneer Natural Resources, which currently sits at a price target of $274.

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Pioneer Natural Resources, which currently sits at a price target of $334.

Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Pioneer Natural Resources, which currently sits at a price target of $247.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Pioneer Natural Resources, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.