10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 08/12/22 $850.00 $43.1K 7.6K 58.7K BABA PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $90.00 $114.5K 14.0K 1.9K CLAR CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $20.00 $25.0K 5.6K 1.7K RIVN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $15.00 $41.1K 1.3K 1.5K NKE CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $110.00 $82.8K 2.4K 1.3K GPRO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $7.00 $49.8K 2.9K 946 PTON CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $45.00 $41.0K 6.3K 500 AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $139.00 $93.6K 3.9K 409 TH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $10.00 $25.0K 19 400 WYNN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $70.00 $26.5K 1.4K 226

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 3 day(s) on August 12, 2022. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $850.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.1K, with a price of $2155.0 per contract. There were 7624 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 58796 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA BABA, we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 164 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $114.5K, with a price of $1145.0 per contract. There were 14095 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1973 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CLAR CLAR, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on August 19, 2022. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $125.0 per contract. There were 5641 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1751 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RIVN RIVN, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 129 day(s) on December 16, 2022. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 47 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.1K, with a price of $41.0 per contract. There were 1324 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1590 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NKE NKE, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 10 day(s) on August 19, 2022. This event was a transfer of 330 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $82.8K, with a price of $251.0 per contract. There were 2414 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1318 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GPRO GPRO, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 528 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $7.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.8K, with a price of $166.0 per contract. There were 2932 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 946 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PTON PTON, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 528 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.0K, with a price of $82.0 per contract. There were 6352 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN AMZN, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 38 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 160 contract(s) at a $139.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $93.6K, with a price of $585.0 per contract. There were 3953 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 409 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TH TH, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 164 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $125.0 per contract. There were 19 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 400 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WYNN WYNN, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 38 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.5K, with a price of $265.0 per contract. There were 1434 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 226 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.