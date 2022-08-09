BioNTech Whale Trades For August 09

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on BioNTech.

Looking at options history for BioNTech BNTX we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 70% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 30% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $562,300 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $219,620.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $250.0 for BioNTech over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for BioNTech's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of BioNTech's whale activity within a strike price range from $100.0 to $250.0 in the last 30 days.

BioNTech Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BNTX PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $250.00 $362.0K 0 40 BNTX PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $100.00 $70.0K 11 100 BNTX PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $100.00 $70.0K 11 50 BNTX PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $155.00 $60.3K 131 75 BNTX CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $160.00 $58.0K 111 112

Where Is BioNTech Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 986,648, the price of BNTX is down -5.34% at $160.25.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 91 days.

What The Experts Say On BioNTech:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on BioNTech, which currently sits at a price target of $194.

HC Wainwright & Co. has decided to maintain their Buy rating on BioNTech, which currently sits at a price target of $283.

SVB Leerink has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on BioNTech, which currently sits at a price target of $224.

SVB Leerink upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $223

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

