Taiwan Semiconductor Whale Trades For August 09

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Taiwan Semiconductor.

Looking at options history for Taiwan Semiconductor TSM we detected 25 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 48% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 52% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 19 are puts, for a total amount of $890,193 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $620,210.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $75.0 to $95.0 for Taiwan Semiconductor over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Taiwan Semiconductor's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Taiwan Semiconductor's whale activity within a strike price range from $75.0 to $95.0 in the last 30 days.

Taiwan Semiconductor Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $80.00 $387.5K 1.8K 0 TSM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $80.00 $87.7K 18.1K 11 TSM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $80.00 $82.4K 1.8K 605 TSM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/12/22 $88.00 $73.5K 866 262 TSM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $85.00 $70.3K 2.5K 100

Where Is Taiwan Semiconductor Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 6,556,223, the price of TSM is down -3.57% at $84.8.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 65 days.

What The Experts Say On Taiwan Semiconductor:

Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Taiwan Semiconductor, which currently sits at a price target of $88.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Taiwan Semiconductor, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.