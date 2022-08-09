What Are Whales Doing With NXP Semiconductors

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on NXP Semiconductors NXPI.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NXPI, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 uncommon options trades for NXP Semiconductors.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 60% bullish and 40%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $2,737,942, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $474,437.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $150.0 to $210.0 for NXP Semiconductors over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for NXP Semiconductors options trades today is 287.83 with a total volume of 6,367.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for NXP Semiconductors's big money trades within a strike price range of $150.0 to $210.0 over the last 30 days.

NXP Semiconductors Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NXPI PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $175.00 $1.8M 300 2.0K NXPI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $170.00 $413.8K 251 728 NXPI CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $170.00 $168.0K 176 80 NXPI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $170.00 $156.7K 251 0 NXPI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $150.00 $99.7K 99 51

Where Is NXP Semiconductors Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 651,515, the price of NXPI is down -4.11% at $172.56.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 83 days.

What The Experts Say On NXP Semiconductors:

Needham has decided to maintain their Strong Buy rating on NXP Semiconductors, which currently sits at a price target of $225.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on NXP Semiconductors, which currently sits at a price target of $183.

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on NXP Semiconductors, which currently sits at a price target of $200.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on NXP Semiconductors, which currently sits at a price target of $195.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on NXP Semiconductors, which currently sits at a price target of $200.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for NXP Semiconductors, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.