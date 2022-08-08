What Are Whales Doing With Crocs

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Crocs CROX.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CROX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 17 uncommon options trades for Crocs.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 17% bullish and 82%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $90,280, and 15 are calls, for a total amount of $620,905.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $95.0 for Crocs over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Crocs options trades today is 1488.33 with a total volume of 5,026.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Crocs's big money trades within a strike price range of $50.0 to $95.0 over the last 30 days.

Crocs Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CROX CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $55.00 $51.5K 563 25 CROX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/16/22 $55.00 $51.0K 169 20 CROX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/16/22 $55.00 $49.6K 169 40 CROX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $65.00 $48.0K 297 90 CROX CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/16/22 $55.00 $47.2K 169 64

Where Is Crocs Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,747,652, the price of CROX is up 0.82% at $74.21.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 73 days.

What The Experts Say On Crocs:

UBS has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Crocs, which currently sits at a price target of $59.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

