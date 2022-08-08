Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Monday.Com

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Monday.Com.

Looking at options history for Monday.Com MNDY we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $86,908 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $326,280.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $75.0 to $190.0 for Monday.Com over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Monday.Com options trades today is 20.4 with a total volume of 173.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Monday.Com's big money trades within a strike price range of $75.0 to $190.0 over the last 30 days.

Monday.Com Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MNDY CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/17/23 $170.00 $112.3K 41 32 MNDY CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/16/22 $130.00 $49.8K 31 9 MNDY CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/16/22 $130.00 $40.6K 31 9 MNDY CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/16/22 $75.00 $33.0K 5 5 MNDY CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/16/22 $190.00 $31.2K 41 38

Where Is Monday.Com Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,472,173, the price of MNDY is up 19.92% at $153.3.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 0 days.

What The Experts Say On Monday.Com:

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Monday.Com, which currently sits at a price target of $150.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

