10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/12/22 $900.00 $316.2K 8.0K 38.0K BBBY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/12/22 $10.00 $27.3K 111 7.7K NCLH CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/12/22 $15.00 $34.0K 4.9K 6.5K FSR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $10.00 $27.2K 12.8K 4.4K GME CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $57.50 $28.7K 1.3K 1.8K AMZN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $130.00 $73.0K 21.6K 1.7K F CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/16/23 $17.00 $202.9K 11.2K 1.6K BABA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/12/22 $93.00 $72.9K 1.1K 996 GM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/12/22 $35.00 $27.5K 3.2K 508 LOW PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $175.00 $70.0K 306 423

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on August 12, 2022. This event was a transfer of 154 contract(s) at a $900.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $316.2K, with a price of $2050.0 per contract. There were 8015 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 38078 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BBBY BBBY, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on August 12, 2022. Parties traded 322 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.3K, with a price of $85.0 per contract. There were 111 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7771 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NCLH NCLH, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on August 12, 2022. Parties traded 2000 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.0K, with a price of $17.0 per contract. There were 4922 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6509 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FSR FSR, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on August 19, 2022. Parties traded 345 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.2K, with a price of $79.0 per contract. There were 12866 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4463 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GME GME, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on August 19, 2022. Parties traded 293 contract(s) at a $57.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.7K, with a price of $98.0 per contract. There were 1344 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1819 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN AMZN, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 39 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 251 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $73.0K, with a price of $291.0 per contract. There were 21608 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1702 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding F F, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 312 day(s) on June 16, 2023. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $17.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $202.9K, with a price of $203.0 per contract. There were 11239 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1644 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA BABA, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on August 12, 2022. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $93.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $72.9K, with a price of $365.0 per contract. There were 1112 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 996 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GM GM, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on August 12, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.5K, with a price of $275.0 per contract. There were 3208 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 508 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LOW LOW, we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 39 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 400 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $70.0K, with a price of $175.0 per contract. There were 306 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 423 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

