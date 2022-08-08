10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.
Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:
|Symbol
|PUT/CALL
|Trade Type
|Sentiment
|Exp. Date
|Strike Price
|Total Trade Price
|Open Interest
|Volume
|TSLA
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|08/12/22
|$900.00
|$316.2K
|8.0K
|38.0K
|BBBY
|PUT
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|08/12/22
|$10.00
|$27.3K
|111
|7.7K
|NCLH
|CALL
|TRADE
|BEARISH
|08/12/22
|$15.00
|$34.0K
|4.9K
|6.5K
|FSR
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|08/19/22
|$10.00
|$27.2K
|12.8K
|4.4K
|GME
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|08/19/22
|$57.50
|$28.7K
|1.3K
|1.8K
|AMZN
|PUT
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|09/16/22
|$130.00
|$73.0K
|21.6K
|1.7K
|F
|CALL
|TRADE
|BULLISH
|06/16/23
|$17.00
|$202.9K
|11.2K
|1.6K
|BABA
|PUT
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|08/12/22
|$93.00
|$72.9K
|1.1K
|996
|GM
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|08/12/22
|$35.00
|$27.5K
|3.2K
|508
|LOW
|PUT
|TRADE
|NEUTRAL
|09/16/22
|$175.00
|$70.0K
|306
|423
Explanation
These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.
• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on August 12, 2022. This event was a transfer of 154 contract(s) at a $900.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $316.2K, with a price of $2050.0 per contract. There were 8015 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 38078 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding BBBY BBBY, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on August 12, 2022. Parties traded 322 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.3K, with a price of $85.0 per contract. There were 111 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7771 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding NCLH NCLH, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on August 12, 2022. Parties traded 2000 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.0K, with a price of $17.0 per contract. There were 4922 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6509 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding FSR FSR, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on August 19, 2022. Parties traded 345 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.2K, with a price of $79.0 per contract. There were 12866 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4463 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding GME GME, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on August 19, 2022. Parties traded 293 contract(s) at a $57.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.7K, with a price of $98.0 per contract. There were 1344 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1819 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding AMZN AMZN, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 39 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 251 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $73.0K, with a price of $291.0 per contract. There were 21608 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1702 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding F F, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 312 day(s) on June 16, 2023. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $17.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $202.9K, with a price of $203.0 per contract. There were 11239 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1644 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For BABA BABA, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on August 12, 2022. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $93.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $72.9K, with a price of $365.0 per contract. There were 1112 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 996 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For GM GM, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on August 12, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.5K, with a price of $275.0 per contract. There were 3208 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 508 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding LOW LOW, we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 39 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 400 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $70.0K, with a price of $175.0 per contract. There were 306 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 423 contract(s) were bought and sold.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.