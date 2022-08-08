Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Shopify

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Shopify SHOP.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SHOP, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 uncommon options trades for Shopify.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 53% bullish and 46%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $187,669, and 9 are calls, for a total amount of $443,329.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $16.0 to $82.0 for Shopify over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Shopify's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Shopify's whale trades within a strike price range from $16.0 to $82.0 in the last 30 days.

Shopify Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SHOP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/12/22 $41.50 $147.2K 2.8K 1.4K SHOP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $42.00 $73.5K 3.7K 528 SHOP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $82.00 $61.0K 517 9 SHOP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $60.00 $52.9K 0 30 SHOP CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/12/22 $41.50 $43.7K 2.8K 399

Where Is Shopify Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 9,945,438, the price of SHOP is up 1.49% at $41.42.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 80 days.

What The Experts Say On Shopify:

Piper Sandler downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $32

SMBC Nikko has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Shopify, which currently sits at a price target of $40.

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Shopify, which currently sits at a price target of $34.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Shopify, which currently sits at a price target of $44.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Shopify, which currently sits at a price target of $30.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Shopify, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.