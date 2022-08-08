Looking At Microsoft's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Microsoft.

Looking at options history for Microsoft MSFT we detected 15 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 66% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 33% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $189,862 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $611,874.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $135.0 to $330.0 for Microsoft over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Microsoft options trades today is 5704.0 with a total volume of 5,505.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Microsoft's big money trades within a strike price range of $135.0 to $330.0 over the last 30 days.

Microsoft Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $287.50 $146.5K 4.3K 862 MSFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $290.00 $107.5K 15.3K 174 MSFT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $135.00 $89.2K 449 6 MSFT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $285.00 $69.7K 5.7K 245 MSFT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/02/22 $275.00 $59.0K 1.2K 127

Where Is Microsoft Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,598,883, the price of MSFT is up 0.84% at $285.29.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 78 days.

What The Experts Say On Microsoft:

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Microsoft, which currently sits at a price target of $340.

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Microsoft, which currently sits at a price target of $305.

Wedbush has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Microsoft, which currently sits at a price target of $320.

Cowen & Co. has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Microsoft, which currently sits at a price target of $320.

Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Microsoft, which currently sits at a price target of $300.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Microsoft, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.