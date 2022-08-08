What Are Whales Doing With Alibaba Group

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Alibaba Group Holding.

Looking at options history for Alibaba Group Holding BABA we detected 17 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 23% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 76% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $833,309 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $363,740.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $60.0 to $195.0 for Alibaba Group Holding over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Alibaba Group Holding options trades today is 5730.46 with a total volume of 6,706.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Alibaba Group Holding's big money trades within a strike price range of $60.0 to $195.0 over the last 30 days.

Alibaba Group Holding Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BABA PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $195.00 $206.0K 1.9K 20 BABA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $80.00 $143.9K 13.6K 102 BABA PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $180.00 $88.3K 1 10 BABA PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $85.00 $87.5K 10.4K 201 BABA PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $170.00 $87.1K 5.9K 11

Where Is Alibaba Group Holding Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,305,369, the price of BABA is down -0.16% at $92.42.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 101 days.

What The Experts Say On Alibaba Group Holding:

Bernstein upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $130

B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Alibaba Group Holding, which currently sits at a price target of $155.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Alibaba Group Holding, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.