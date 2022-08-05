What Are Whales Doing With HubSpot

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on HubSpot.

Looking at options history for HubSpot HUBS we detected 13 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 53% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 46% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $750,225 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $248,760.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $240.0 to $630.0 for HubSpot over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for HubSpot options trades today is 42.1 with a total volume of 179.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for HubSpot's big money trades within a strike price range of $240.0 to $630.0 over the last 30 days.

HubSpot Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HUBS PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $380.00 $190.9K 21 19 HUBS PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $360.00 $183.2K 18 28 HUBS PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $360.00 $171.0K 18 56 HUBS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $300.00 $104.5K 20 10 HUBS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $240.00 $59.5K 2 4

Where Is HubSpot Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,122,564, the price of HUBS is up 5.53% at $375.12.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 89 days.

What The Experts Say On HubSpot:

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on HubSpot, which currently sits at a price target of $410.

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on HubSpot, which currently sits at a price target of $444.

Oppenheimer downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $350

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on HubSpot, which currently sits at a price target of $410.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on HubSpot, which currently sits at a price target of $436.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

