10 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BMY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $75.00 $32.0K 13.6K 587 INSM CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $30.00 $25.0K 18 501 MRK CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/21/24 $70.00 $131.7K 15 300 UNH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/16/23 $480.00 $78.9K 55 209 EOLS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $11.00 $25.5K 616 150 BIIB CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $240.00 $57.0K 710 71 ABT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $110.00 $30.3K 1.8K 59 ILMN CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/17/23 $230.00 $149.0K 3 47 ISRG PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $260.00 $47.3K 15 10 MCK CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $320.00 $43.5K 191 10

• For BMY BMY, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 42 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 323 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.0K, with a price of $99.0 per contract. There were 13635 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 587 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INSM INSM, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 105 day(s) on November 18, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $250.0 per contract. There were 18 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 501 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MRK MRK, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 686 day(s) on June 21, 2024. Parties traded 61 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $131.7K, with a price of $2160.0 per contract. There were 15 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 300 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UNH UNH, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 315 day(s) on June 16, 2023. This event was a transfer of 26 contract(s) at a $480.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $78.9K, with a price of $3035.0 per contract. There were 55 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 209 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding EOLS EOLS, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on August 19, 2022. Parties traded 150 contract(s) at a $11.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.5K, with a price of $170.0 per contract. There were 616 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 150 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BIIB BIIB, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 168 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.0K, with a price of $1900.0 per contract. There were 710 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 71 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ABT ABT, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 105 day(s) on November 18, 2022. Parties traded 49 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.3K, with a price of $620.0 per contract. There were 1800 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 59 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ILMN ILMN, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 224 day(s) on March 17, 2023. Parties traded 46 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $149.0K, with a price of $3240.0 per contract. There were 3 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 47 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ISRG ISRG, we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 532 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $260.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.3K, with a price of $4735.0 per contract. There were 15 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MCK MCK, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 168 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $320.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.5K, with a price of $4350.0 per contract. There were 191 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

