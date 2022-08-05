10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.
Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:
|Symbol
|PUT/CALL
|Trade Type
|Sentiment
|Exp. Date
|Strike Price
|Total Trade Price
|Open Interest
|Volume
|FSR
|PUT
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|11/18/22
|$10.00
|$27.5K
|9.5K
|20.7K
|TSLA
|CALL
|TRADE
|NEUTRAL
|08/12/22
|$900.00
|$35.4K
|2.8K
|19.3K
|CVNA
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|08/19/22
|$50.00
|$35.5K
|2.4K
|9.5K
|CCL
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|08/05/22
|$9.50
|$32.0K
|7.9K
|3.0K
|NIO
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|01/20/23
|$32.00
|$31.4K
|12.6K
|561
|ABNB
|PUT
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|10/21/22
|$95.00
|$58.6K
|2.9K
|482
|LOW
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|08/19/22
|$200.00
|$64.3K
|1.4K
|376
|GLBE
|CALL
|TRADE
|BEARISH
|01/19/24
|$30.00
|$170.0K
|390
|200
|AMZN
|CALL
|TRADE
|BULLISH
|06/16/23
|$72.00
|$80.4K
|415
|147
|VC
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|08/19/22
|$115.00
|$39.9K
|516
|40
Explanation
These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.
• Regarding FSR FSR, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 105 day(s) on November 18, 2022. Parties traded 119 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.5K, with a price of $232.0 per contract. There were 9520 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 20756 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding TSLA TSLA, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on August 12, 2022. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $900.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.4K, with a price of $1774.0 per contract. There were 2855 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 19357 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For CVNA CVNA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 14 day(s) on August 19, 2022. This event was a transfer of 145 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.5K, with a price of $245.0 per contract. There were 2417 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9523 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For CCL CCL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 800 contract(s) at a $9.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 70 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.0K, with a price of $40.0 per contract. There were 7938 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3068 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For NIO NIO, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 168 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 324 contract(s) at a $32.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.4K, with a price of $97.0 per contract. There were 12622 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 561 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For ABNB ABNB, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 77 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 196 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.6K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 2919 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 482 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For LOW LOW, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 14 day(s) on August 19, 2022. This event was a transfer of 116 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.3K, with a price of $555.0 per contract. There were 1487 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 376 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding GLBE GLBE, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 532 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $170.0K, with a price of $850.0 per contract. There were 390 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 200 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding AMZN AMZN, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 315 day(s) on June 16, 2023. Parties traded 11 contract(s) at a $72.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $80.4K, with a price of $7310.0 per contract. There were 415 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 147 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding VC VC, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on August 19, 2022. Parties traded 40 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.9K, with a price of $995.0 per contract. There were 516 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 40 contract(s) were bought and sold.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.