10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FSR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $10.00 $27.5K 9.5K 20.7K TSLA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/12/22 $900.00 $35.4K 2.8K 19.3K CVNA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $50.00 $35.5K 2.4K 9.5K CCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/05/22 $9.50 $32.0K 7.9K 3.0K NIO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $32.00 $31.4K 12.6K 561 ABNB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $95.00 $58.6K 2.9K 482 LOW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $200.00 $64.3K 1.4K 376 GLBE CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $30.00 $170.0K 390 200 AMZN CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/16/23 $72.00 $80.4K 415 147 VC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $115.00 $39.9K 516 40

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding FSR FSR, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 105 day(s) on November 18, 2022. Parties traded 119 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.5K, with a price of $232.0 per contract. There were 9520 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 20756 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSLA TSLA, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on August 12, 2022. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $900.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.4K, with a price of $1774.0 per contract. There were 2855 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 19357 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CVNA CVNA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 14 day(s) on August 19, 2022. This event was a transfer of 145 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.5K, with a price of $245.0 per contract. There were 2417 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9523 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CCL CCL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 800 contract(s) at a $9.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 70 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.0K, with a price of $40.0 per contract. There were 7938 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3068 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NIO NIO, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 168 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 324 contract(s) at a $32.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.4K, with a price of $97.0 per contract. There were 12622 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 561 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ABNB ABNB, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 77 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 196 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.6K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 2919 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 482 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LOW LOW, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 14 day(s) on August 19, 2022. This event was a transfer of 116 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.3K, with a price of $555.0 per contract. There were 1487 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 376 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GLBE GLBE, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 532 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $170.0K, with a price of $850.0 per contract. There were 390 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN AMZN, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 315 day(s) on June 16, 2023. Parties traded 11 contract(s) at a $72.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $80.4K, with a price of $7310.0 per contract. There were 415 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 147 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding VC VC, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on August 19, 2022. Parties traded 40 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.9K, with a price of $995.0 per contract. There were 516 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 40 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.