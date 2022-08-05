Check Out What Whales Are Doing With TSM

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Taiwan Semiconductor.

Looking at options history for Taiwan Semiconductor TSM we detected 25 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 64% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $2,960,540 and 15, calls, for a total amount of $1,916,334.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $70.0 to $105.0 for Taiwan Semiconductor over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Taiwan Semiconductor options trades today is 5979.81 with a total volume of 23,676.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Taiwan Semiconductor's big money trades within a strike price range of $70.0 to $105.0 over the last 30 days.

Taiwan Semiconductor Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSM PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $80.00 $1.2M 3.6K 0 TSM CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $90.00 $1.1M 5.3K 2.3K TSM PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/17/23 $90.00 $1.0M 965 1.1K TSM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $70.00 $180.5K 3.0K 6.8K TSM CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $80.00 $171.0K 14.4K 180

Where Is Taiwan Semiconductor Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 7,837,819, the price of TSM is up 1.42% at $89.68.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 69 days.

What The Experts Say On Taiwan Semiconductor:

Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Taiwan Semiconductor, which currently sits at a price target of $88.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

