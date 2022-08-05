Looking At AbbVie's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on AbbVie.

Looking at options history for AbbVie ABBV we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 16% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 83% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $207,900 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $340,531.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $115.0 to $150.0 for AbbVie over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for AbbVie's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of AbbVie's whale trades within a strike price range from $115.0 to $150.0 in the last 30 days.

AbbVie Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ABBV PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $145.00 $105.6K 3.5K 172 ABBV CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/12/22 $135.00 $84.1K 247 202 ABBV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $150.00 $57.2K 8.4K 1.7K ABBV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $150.00 $46.9K 8.4K 1.3K ABBV PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $145.00 $45.1K 3.5K 448

Where Is AbbVie Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,127,220, the price of ABBV is up 0.38% at $139.45.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 84 days.

What The Experts Say On AbbVie:

Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on AbbVie, which currently sits at a price target of $160.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on AbbVie, which currently sits at a price target of $188.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on AbbVie, which currently sits at a price target of $191.

UBS has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on AbbVie, which currently sits at a price target of $146.

Atlantic Equities has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on AbbVie, which currently sits at a price target of $162.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for AbbVie, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.