Peloton Interactive Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Peloton Interactive.

Looking at options history for Peloton Interactive PTON we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $759,638 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $93,400.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $9.0 to $160.0 for Peloton Interactive over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Peloton Interactive options trades today is 4266.5 with a total volume of 2,683.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Peloton Interactive's big money trades within a strike price range of $9.0 to $160.0 over the last 30 days.

Peloton Interactive Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PTON PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $45.00 $336.6K 817 99 PTON PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $160.00 $149.2K 20 10 PTON PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $14.00 $70.9K 1.3K 207 PTON CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $10.00 $66.5K 3.1K 8 PTON PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $50.00 $54.2K 1.7K 14

Where Is Peloton Interactive Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 11,121,074, the price of PTON is down -7.81% at $10.5.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 21 days.

What The Experts Say On Peloton Interactive:

Oppenheimer downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $20

Telsey Advisory Group has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on Peloton Interactive, which currently sits at a price target of $11.

Piper Sandler downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $12

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Peloton Interactive, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.