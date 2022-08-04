What Are Whales Doing With Fortinet

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Fortinet.

Looking at options history for Fortinet FTNT we detected 14 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 35% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 64% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $672,895 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $271,766.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $70.0 for Fortinet over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Fortinet's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Fortinet's whale activity within a strike price range from $30.0 to $70.0 in the last 30 days.

Fortinet Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FTNT PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/16/22 $62.00 $247.5K 369 250 FTNT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $60.00 $107.2K 1.2K 201 FTNT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $50.00 $81.0K 573 1.3K FTNT PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $62.00 $78.0K 1.6K 108 FTNT CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $70.00 $70.0K 269 100

Where Is Fortinet Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 10,388,442, the price of FTNT is down -16.97% at $52.21.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 91 days.

What The Experts Say On Fortinet:

UBS has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Fortinet, which currently sits at a price target of $65.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Fortinet, which currently sits at a price target of $70.

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Fortinet, which currently sits at a price target of $78.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Fortinet, which currently sits at a price target of $77.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Fortinet, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.