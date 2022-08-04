What Are Whales Doing With Walmart

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Walmart WMT.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with WMT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 options trades for Walmart.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 54% bullish and 45%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $378,087, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $33,000.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $105.0 to $140.0 for Walmart over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Walmart's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Walmart's whale trades within a strike price range from $105.0 to $140.0 in the last 30 days.

Walmart Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WMT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $125.00 $58.7K 6.8K 256 WMT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/12/22 $130.00 $55.6K 2.3K 373 WMT PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $135.00 $43.7K 439 130 WMT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $105.00 $42.8K 1.3K 825 WMT PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 08/05/22 $130.00 $36.0K 3.8K 1.5K

Where Is Walmart Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,102,137, the price of WMT is down -1.14% at $129.01.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 12 days.

What The Experts Say On Walmart:

UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Walmart, which currently sits at a price target of $152.

Piper Sandler downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $135

Stifel has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Walmart, which currently sits at a price target of $145.

Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Walmart, which currently sits at a price target of $135.

Cowen & Co. has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Walmart, which currently sits at a price target of $150.

