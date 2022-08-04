This Is What Whales Are Betting On Booking Holdings

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Booking Holdings.

Looking at options history for Booking Holdings BKNG we detected 35 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 15 are puts, for a total amount of $1,266,621 and 20, calls, for a total amount of $1,701,676.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $1080.0 to $2200.0 for Booking Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Booking Holdings options trades today is 44.89 with a total volume of 516.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Booking Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $1080.0 to $2200.0 over the last 30 days.

Booking Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BKNG PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $2200.00 $606.1K 53 20 BKNG CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $1880.00 $449.6K 13 40 BKNG CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $1860.00 $173.3K 5 20 BKNG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/19/22 $1850.00 $135.2K 136 51 BKNG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $1700.00 $119.7K 252 10

Where Is Booking Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 206,785, the price of BKNG is down -2.82% at $1911.0.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 90 days.

What The Experts Say On Booking Holdings:

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Booking Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $2300.

UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Booking Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $2285.

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Booking Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $2650.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Booking Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $2280.

Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Booking Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $2600.

