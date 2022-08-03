Check Out What Whales Are Doing With RIVN

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Rivian Automotive RIVN.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with RIVN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 40 uncommon options trades for Rivian Automotive.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 37% bullish and 62%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $619,415, and 31 are calls, for a total amount of $2,411,709.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $20.0 to $95.0 for Rivian Automotive over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Rivian Automotive's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Rivian Automotive's whale trades within a strike price range from $20.0 to $95.0 in the last 30 days.

Rivian Automotive Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RIVN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $40.00 $683.5K 4.7K 1.3K RIVN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $95.00 $243.5K 279 40 RIVN CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/12/22 $33.00 $243.0K 4.8K 628 RIVN PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/17/23 $35.00 $127.2K 32 162 RIVN CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $55.00 $110.2K 5.1K 2.5K

Where Is Rivian Automotive Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 11,232,881, the price of RIVN is up 4.0% at $36.41.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 8 days.

What The Experts Say On Rivian Automotive:

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Rivian Automotive, which currently sits at a price target of $30.

Wedbush has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Rivian Automotive, which currently sits at a price target of $40.

Canaccord Genuity downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $61

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

