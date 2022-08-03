Looking At Roblox's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Roblox RBLX.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with RBLX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for Roblox.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 36% bullish and 63%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $163,335, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $256,588.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $22.5 to $105.0 for Roblox over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Roblox's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Roblox's whale trades within a strike price range from $22.5 to $105.0 in the last 30 days.

Roblox Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RBLX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $105.00 $64.0K 123 11 RBLX CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/12/22 $48.00 $50.2K 866 268 RBLX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $22.50 $47.3K 140 16 RBLX PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $95.00 $43.3K 924 9 RBLX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $45.00 $41.1K 2.3K 112

Where Is Roblox Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 9,594,159, the price of RBLX is up 4.55% at $47.35.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 6 days.

What The Experts Say On Roblox:

B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Roblox, which currently sits at a price target of $45.

Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Roblox, which currently sits at a price target of $45.

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Roblox, which currently sits at a price target of $46.

BTIG has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Roblox, which currently sits at a price target of $57.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

