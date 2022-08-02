Nike Whale Trades For August 02

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Nike.

Looking at options history for Nike NKE we detected 27 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 18% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 81% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 23 are puts, for a total amount of $1,310,643 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $219,307.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $105.0 to $150.0 for Nike over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Nike's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Nike's whale activity within a strike price range from $105.0 to $150.0 in the last 30 days.

Nike Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NKE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/05/22 $115.00 $151.4K 178 578 NKE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $105.00 $143.4K 2.6K 991 NKE PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $110.00 $78.4K 1.4K 420 NKE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $105.00 $77.5K 1.3K 86 NKE PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $110.00 $76.8K 1.8K 83

Where Is Nike Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,016,293, the price of NKE is down -1.71% at $112.35.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 51 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

