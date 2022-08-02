Celsius Holdings Whale Trades For August 02

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Celsius Holdings.

Looking at options history for Celsius Holdings CELH we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $243,570 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $389,285.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $85.0 to $150.0 for Celsius Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Celsius Holdings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Celsius Holdings's whale activity within a strike price range from $85.0 to $150.0 in the last 30 days.

Celsius Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CELH CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $90.00 $122.2K 841 47 CELH CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $115.00 $99.0K 12 102 CELH CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $110.00 $79.2K 365 88 CELH PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $150.00 $60.5K 0 44 CELH PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $150.00 $60.5K 0 33

Where Is Celsius Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 882,238, the price of CELH is up 7.13% at $105.92.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 13 days.

What The Experts Say On Celsius Holdings:

Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Celsius Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $115.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

