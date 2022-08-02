Block Whale Trades For August 02

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Block.

Looking at options history for Block SQ we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $203,772 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $171,040.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $180.0 for Block over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Block options trades today is 917.5 with a total volume of 859.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Block's big money trades within a strike price range of $50.0 to $180.0 over the last 30 days.

Block Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SQ CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $50.00 $41.4K 483 0 SQ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $130.00 $36.6K 3.1K 120 SQ CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/05/22 $81.00 $34.9K 360 159 SQ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/05/22 $90.00 $33.4K 10 27 SQ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $110.00 $31.5K 257 11

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SQ CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $50.00 $41.4K 483 0 SQ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $130.00 $36.6K 3.1K 120 SQ CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/05/22 $81.00 $34.9K 360 159 SQ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/05/22 $90.00 $33.4K 10 27 SQ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $110.00 $31.5K 257 11

Where Is Block Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,316,512, the price of SQ is up 1.08% at $78.65.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 2 days.

What The Experts Say On Block:

Macquarie downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $64

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Block, which currently sits at a price target of $107.

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Block, which currently sits at a price target of $84.

Canaccord Genuity has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Block, which currently sits at a price target of $150.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Block, which currently sits at a price target of $120.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Block, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.