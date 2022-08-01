Looking At Visa's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Visa V.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with V, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 uncommon options trades for Visa.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 35% bullish and 64%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $149,488, and 10 are calls, for a total amount of $2,753,445.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $170.0 to $230.0 for Visa over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Visa's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Visa's whale activity within a strike price range from $170.0 to $230.0 in the last 30 days.

Visa Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume V CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $190.00 $1.4M 642 500 V CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $190.00 $933.1K 642 826 V CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $210.00 $90.0K 2.0K 221 V PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $210.00 $52.5K 3.1K 231 V CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $210.00 $45.5K 2.0K 286

Where Is Visa Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,548,053, the price of V is down -0.41% at $211.25.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 85 days.

What The Experts Say On Visa:

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Visa, which currently sits at a price target of $220.

UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Visa, which currently sits at a price target of $296.

Macquarie has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Visa, which currently sits at a price target of $260.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Visa, which currently sits at a price target of $291.

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Visa, which currently sits at a price target of $262.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

