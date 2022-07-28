Danaher Whale Trades For July 28

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Danaher.

Looking at options history for Danaher DHR we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 63% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 36% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $368,880 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $164,532.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $220.0 to $330.0 for Danaher over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Danaher's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Danaher's whale trades within a strike price range from $220.0 to $330.0 in the last 30 days.

Danaher Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DHR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $275.00 $87.3K 348 276 DHR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $250.00 $69.6K 1.3K 41 DHR PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $280.00 $68.4K 1.0K 60 DHR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/17/23 $320.00 $52.9K 1 33 DHR PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $330.00 $46.6K 101 10

Where Is Danaher Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,555,292, the price of DHR is up 3.28% at $289.23.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 84 days.

What The Experts Say On Danaher:

UBS downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $297

UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Danaher, which currently sits at a price target of $323.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Danaher, which currently sits at a price target of $290.

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Danaher, which currently sits at a price target of $317.

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Danaher, which currently sits at a price target of $325.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

