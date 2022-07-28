10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MSFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/29/22 $275.00 $33.4K 8.7K 34.5K AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $160.00 $106.0K 55.1K 4.0K INTU CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $500.00 $283.4K 59 3.0K NLOK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $27.00 $67.6K 38.4K 2.2K NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/05/22 $175.00 $65.2K 2.8K 2.0K V CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $135.00 $358.3K 3.4K 1.3K PYPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/29/22 $83.00 $26.8K 1.2K 1.0K INTC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/16/23 $30.00 $120.3K 6.9K 933 AMD CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $95.00 $42.0K 8.3K 778 QCOM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/05/22 $146.00 $26.7K 55 433

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding MSFT MSFT, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on July 29, 2022. Parties traded 140 contract(s) at a $275.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.4K, with a price of $239.0 per contract. There were 8786 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 34522 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL AAPL, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 50 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $106.0K, with a price of $530.0 per contract. There were 55136 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4029 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INTU INTU, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 22 day(s) on August 19, 2022. This event was a transfer of 2984 contract(s) at a $500.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $283.4K, with a price of $95.0 per contract. There were 59 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3003 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NLOK NLOK, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 50 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 1500 contract(s) at a $27.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $67.6K, with a price of $45.0 per contract. There were 38480 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2241 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on August 5, 2022. This event was a transfer of 90 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $65.2K, with a price of $725.0 per contract. There were 2855 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2017 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For V V, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 176 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 46 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $358.3K, with a price of $7790.0 per contract. There were 3482 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1358 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PYPL PYPL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on July 29, 2022. This event was a transfer of 103 contract(s) at a $83.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.8K, with a price of $260.0 per contract. There were 1248 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1047 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC INTC, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 323 day(s) on June 16, 2023. Parties traded 684 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $120.3K, with a price of $176.0 per contract. There were 6995 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 933 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD AMD, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 50 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 85 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.0K, with a price of $495.0 per contract. There were 8316 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 778 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding QCOM QCOM, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on August 5, 2022. Parties traded 80 contract(s) at a $146.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.7K, with a price of $335.0 per contract. There were 55 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 433 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.