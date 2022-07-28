Check Out What Whales Are Doing With BIDU

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Baidu BIDU.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BIDU, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 options trades for Baidu.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 53% bullish and 46%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $2,228,329, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $37,813.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $115.0 to $155.0 for Baidu over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Baidu options trades today is 809.25 with a total volume of 4,515.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Baidu's big money trades within a strike price range of $115.0 to $155.0 over the last 30 days.

Baidu Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BIDU PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $115.00 $697.5K 71 1.5K BIDU PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/16/22 $130.00 $650.0K 263 500 BIDU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $143.00 $385.0K 21 0 BIDU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $135.00 $105.9K 1.3K 694 BIDU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $120.00 $83.5K 2.4K 87

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BIDU PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $115.00 $697.5K 71 1.5K BIDU PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/16/22 $130.00 $650.0K 263 500 BIDU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $143.00 $385.0K 21 0 BIDU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $135.00 $105.9K 1.3K 694 BIDU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $120.00 $83.5K 2.4K 87

Where Is Baidu Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,111,345, the price of BIDU is down -1.05% at $139.53.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 14 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Baidu, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.