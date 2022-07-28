What Are Whales Doing With Datadog

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Datadog DDOG.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DDOG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Datadog.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $45,635, and 9, calls, for a total amount of $599,145..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $83.0 to $140.0 for Datadog over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Datadog's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Datadog's whale trades within a strike price range from $83.0 to $140.0 in the last 30 days.

Datadog Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DDOG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $95.00 $94.4K 422 114 DDOG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/29/22 $90.00 $93.7K 600 621 DDOG CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/29/22 $90.00 $71.2K 600 321 DDOG CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/29/22 $97.00 $66.0K 3.5K 622 DDOG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/29/22 $95.00 $62.5K 2.0K 1.4K

Where Is Datadog Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,577,904, the price of DDOG is up 1.55% at $95.52.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 7 days.

What The Experts Say On Datadog:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Datadog, which currently sits at a price target of $155.

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Datadog, which currently sits at a price target of $132.

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Datadog, which currently sits at a price target of $175.

Bernstein downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $172

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Datadog, which currently sits at a price target of $115.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

