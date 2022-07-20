Check Out What Whales Are Doing With SWKS

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Skyworks Solutions SWKS.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SWKS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 uncommon options trades for Skyworks Solutions.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 66% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $199,651, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $370,626.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $80.0 to $145.0 for Skyworks Solutions over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Skyworks Solutions's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Skyworks Solutions's whale trades within a strike price range from $80.0 to $145.0 in the last 30 days.

Skyworks Solutions Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SWKS CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/17/23 $80.00 $79.3K 7 26 SWKS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/22/22 $105.00 $69.8K 215 275 SWKS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $115.00 $55.2K 503 135 SWKS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/12/22 $106.00 $50.4K 7 106 SWKS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $115.00 $46.0K 503 80

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SWKS CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/17/23 $80.00 $79.3K 7 26 SWKS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/22/22 $105.00 $69.8K 215 275 SWKS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $115.00 $55.2K 503 135 SWKS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/12/22 $106.00 $50.4K 7 106 SWKS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $115.00 $46.0K 503 80

Where Is Skyworks Solutions Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,007,630, the price of SWKS is up 2.38% at $106.72.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 12 days.

What The Experts Say On Skyworks Solutions:

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Skyworks Solutions, which currently sits at a price target of $140.

B of A Securities downgraded its action to Underperform with a price target of $105

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Skyworks Solutions, which currently sits at a price target of $130.

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Skyworks Solutions, which currently sits at a price target of $150.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Skyworks Solutions, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.