10 Health Care Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AZN PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $59.00 $105.4K 0 1.8K BEAM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $75.00 $45.3K 2 516 SRPT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $90.00 $47.5K 3.2K 385 AZTA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $70.00 $93.5K 298 257 NTLA PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $55.00 $62.0K 37 235 MRK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $90.00 $41.3K 9.7K 220 CTIC PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $10.00 $41.8K 760 123 UNH CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/29/22 $517.50 $27.6K 7 65 ELV PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $410.00 $40.0K 101 52 NVAX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/29/22 $46.00 $67.3K 11 51

• Regarding AZN AZN, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 30 day(s) on August 19, 2022. Parties traded 1850 contract(s) at a $59.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $105.4K, with a price of $57.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1850 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BEAM BEAM, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 58 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 84 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.3K, with a price of $540.0 per contract. There were 2 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 516 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SRPT SRPT, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 30 day(s) on August 19, 2022. Parties traded 108 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.5K, with a price of $440.0 per contract. There were 3269 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 385 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AZTA AZTA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 58 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 252 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 42 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $93.5K, with a price of $380.0 per contract. There were 298 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 257 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NTLA NTLA, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 30 day(s) on August 19, 2022. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.0K, with a price of $310.0 per contract. There were 37 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 235 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MRK MRK, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 30 day(s) on August 19, 2022. Parties traded 158 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.3K, with a price of $260.0 per contract. There were 9799 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 220 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CTIC CTIC, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 30 day(s) on August 19, 2022. This event was a transfer of 123 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.8K, with a price of $340.0 per contract. There were 760 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 123 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UNH UNH, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on July 29, 2022. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $517.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.6K, with a price of $920.0 per contract. There were 7 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 65 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ELV ELV, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 58 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $410.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.0K, with a price of $800.0 per contract. There were 101 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 52 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVAX NVAX, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on July 29, 2022. Parties traded 51 contract(s) at a $46.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $67.3K, with a price of $1320.0 per contract. There were 11 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 51 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

