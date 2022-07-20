ASML Holding Whale Trades For July 20

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on ASML Holding.

Looking at options history for ASML Holding ASML we detected 24 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 54% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 45% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $578,251 and 16, calls, for a total amount of $926,570.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $350.0 to $620.0 for ASML Holding over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for ASML Holding's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of ASML Holding's whale activity within a strike price range from $350.0 to $620.0 in the last 30 days.

ASML Holding Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ASML PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $620.00 $228.8K 31 20 ASML CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $470.00 $159.4K 32 21 ASML CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $440.00 $122.0K 83 14 ASML PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 10/21/22 $530.00 $110.2K 618 21 ASML CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $450.00 $103.3K 56 14

Where Is ASML Holding Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,132,583, the price of ASML is up 2.84% at $512.53.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 0 days.

What The Experts Say On ASML Holding:

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on ASML Holding, which currently sits at a price target of $600.

Argus Research downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $590

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for ASML Holding, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.