Check Out What Whales Are Doing With DASH

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on DoorDash DASH.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DASH, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 options trades for DoorDash.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 64% bullish and 35%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $32,175, and 13, calls, for a total amount of $1,499,335..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $60.0 to $105.0 for DoorDash over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for DoorDash options trades today is 906.0 with a total volume of 5,162.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for DoorDash's big money trades within a strike price range of $60.0 to $105.0 over the last 30 days.

DoorDash Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DASH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $77.00 $370.0K 527 502 DASH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $80.00 $305.0K 847 500 DASH CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/19/22 $80.00 $230.1K 847 1.0K DASH CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $75.00 $134.4K 2.0K 196 DASH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $80.00 $91.0K 847 1.2K

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DASH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $77.00 $370.0K 527 502 DASH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $80.00 $305.0K 847 500 DASH CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/19/22 $80.00 $230.1K 847 1.0K DASH CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $75.00 $134.4K 2.0K 196 DASH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $80.00 $91.0K 847 1.2K

Where Is DoorDash Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,768,818, the price of DASH is up 4.84% at $77.31.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 15 days.

What The Experts Say On DoorDash:

Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on DoorDash, which currently sits at a price target of $100.

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on DoorDash, which currently sits at a price target of $90.

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on DoorDash, which currently sits at a price target of $118.

Goldman Sachs downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $67

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for DoorDash, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.