What Are Whales Doing With Baidu

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Baidu BIDU.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BIDU, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for Baidu.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 54% bullish and 45%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $392,660, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $204,260.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $134.0 to $160.0 for Baidu over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Baidu's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Baidu's whale activity within a strike price range from $134.0 to $160.0 in the last 30 days.

Baidu Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BIDU PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/17/23 $160.00 $160.0K 0 50 BIDU CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/16/22 $150.00 $71.9K 239 297 BIDU PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/16/22 $150.00 $63.5K 433 158 BIDU CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/16/22 $150.00 $45.8K 239 168 BIDU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/12/22 $134.00 $44.4K 0 325

Where Is Baidu Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 582,694, the price of BIDU is down -0.27% at $141.99.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 22 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

