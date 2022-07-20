Marvell Tech Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Marvell Tech.

Looking at options history for Marvell Tech MRVL we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $946,140 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $65,871.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $80.0 for Marvell Tech over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Marvell Tech's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Marvell Tech's whale trades within a strike price range from $40.0 to $80.0 in the last 30 days.

Marvell Tech Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRVL PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $70.00 $214.5K 559 170 MRVL PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $70.00 $193.0K 559 365 MRVL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $72.50 $119.2K 766 118 MRVL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $70.00 $107.5K 559 70 MRVL PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $65.00 $91.2K 1.2K 50

Where Is Marvell Tech Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,057,646, the price of MRVL is up 2.61% at $53.44.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 36 days.

What The Experts Say On Marvell Tech:

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Marvell Tech, which currently sits at a price target of $65.

B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Marvell Tech, which currently sits at a price target of $60.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Marvell Tech, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.