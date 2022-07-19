Check Out What Whales Are Doing With LMT

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Lockheed Martin.

Looking at options history for Lockheed Martin LMT we detected 13 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 69% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 30% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $762,220 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $214,760.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $310.0 to $470.0 for Lockheed Martin over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Lockheed Martin options trades today is 319.42 with a total volume of 424.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Lockheed Martin's big money trades within a strike price range of $310.0 to $470.0 over the last 30 days.

Lockheed Martin Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LMT PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/19/22 $410.00 $214.9K 943 75 LMT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/05/22 $400.00 $143.5K 458 1 LMT PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $310.00 $140.0K 11 70 LMT PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $470.00 $89.0K 58 10 LMT PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $365.00 $68.6K 223 8

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LMT PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/19/22 $410.00 $214.9K 943 75 LMT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/05/22 $400.00 $143.5K 458 1 LMT PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $310.00 $140.0K 11 70 LMT PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $470.00 $89.0K 58 10 LMT PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $365.00 $68.6K 223 8

Where Is Lockheed Martin Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,633,037, the price of LMT is down -0.52% at $385.29.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 0 days.

What The Experts Say On Lockheed Martin:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Lockheed Martin, which currently sits at a price target of $525.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Lockheed Martin, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.