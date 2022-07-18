Looking At Peabody Energy's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Peabody Energy BTU.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BTU, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 options trades for Peabody Energy.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 45% bullish and 54%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $42,075, and 10, calls, for a total amount of $530,138..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $20.0 to $30.0 for Peabody Energy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Peabody Energy's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Peabody Energy's whale activity within a strike price range from $20.0 to $30.0 in the last 30 days.

Peabody Energy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BTU CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/19/22 $20.00 $197.5K 19.8K 2.0K BTU CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $28.00 $85.0K 1.1K 1.0K BTU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $21.00 $50.3K 1.8K 207 BTU PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 08/19/22 $22.00 $42.0K 537 318 BTU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/21/23 $30.00 $28.6K 248 55

Where Is Peabody Energy Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,892,006, the price of BTU is up 3.38% at $21.7.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 10 days.

What The Experts Say On Peabody Energy:

B. Riley Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Peabody Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $33.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

