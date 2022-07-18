Skyworks Solutions Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Skyworks Solutions.

Looking at options history for Skyworks Solutions SWKS we detected 15 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 13 are puts, for a total amount of $502,577 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $117,260.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $90.0 to $130.0 for Skyworks Solutions over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Skyworks Solutions's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Skyworks Solutions's whale trades within a strike price range from $90.0 to $130.0 in the last 30 days.

Skyworks Solutions Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SWKS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $105.00 $85.9K 593 102 SWKS PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $130.00 $76.1K 691 27 SWKS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $90.00 $62.3K 1.4K 1.1K SWKS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $90.00 $50.2K 1.4K 3.6K SWKS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $90.00 $49.7K 1.4K 3.2K

Where Is Skyworks Solutions Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 757,088, the price of SWKS is down -0.91% at $100.14.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 14 days.

What The Experts Say On Skyworks Solutions:

B of A Securities downgraded its action to Underperform with a price target of $105

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Skyworks Solutions, which currently sits at a price target of $130.

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Skyworks Solutions, which currently sits at a price target of $150.

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Skyworks Solutions, which currently sits at a price target of $140.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Skyworks Solutions, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.