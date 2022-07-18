This Is What Whales Are Betting On Lockheed Martin

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Lockheed Martin.

Looking at options history for Lockheed Martin LMT we detected 26 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 69% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 13 are puts, for a total amount of $724,681 and 13, calls, for a total amount of $951,348.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $300.0 to $440.0 for Lockheed Martin over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Lockheed Martin's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Lockheed Martin's whale activity within a strike price range from $300.0 to $440.0 in the last 30 days.

Lockheed Martin Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LMT PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/22/22 $382.50 $156.8K 4 1.1K LMT CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/16/22 $350.00 $146.8K 32 24 LMT CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $360.00 $120.0K 34 58 LMT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $300.00 $114.2K 364 2 LMT CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $360.00 $112.0K 34 28

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LMT PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/22/22 $382.50 $156.8K 4 1.1K LMT CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/16/22 $350.00 $146.8K 32 24 LMT CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $360.00 $120.0K 34 58 LMT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $300.00 $114.2K 364 2 LMT CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $360.00 $112.0K 34 28

Where Is Lockheed Martin Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,480,166, the price of LMT is down -0.65% at $395.81.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 1 days.

What The Experts Say On Lockheed Martin:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Lockheed Martin, which currently sits at a price target of $525.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Lockheed Martin, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.