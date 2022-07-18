10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/22/22 $750.00 $27.5K 8.3K 35.6K AMZN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/22/22 $115.00 $35.4K 5.3K 26.8K FSR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $10.00 $60.0K 5.0K 1.5K KSS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $35.00 $38.8K 7.5K 940 NKE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $100.00 $28.0K 2.4K 774 GOEV PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/05/22 $4.00 $26.5K 787 556 NIO CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $22.00 $103.2K 12.2K 450 LEN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/29/22 $72.00 $31.9K 57 439 NCLH CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $12.50 $29.5K 3.9K 312 LULU PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $280.00 $33.4K 302 274

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA TSLA, we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on July 22, 2022. Parties traded 12 contract(s) at a $750.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.5K, with a price of $2300.0 per contract. There were 8324 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 35615 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN AMZN, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on July 22, 2022. Parties traded 206 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.4K, with a price of $172.0 per contract. There were 5323 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 26814 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FSR FSR, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 95 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 278 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.0K, with a price of $216.0 per contract. There were 5022 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1536 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For KSS KSS, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 32 day(s) on August 19, 2022. This event was a transfer of 400 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.8K, with a price of $97.0 per contract. There were 7539 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 940 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NKE NKE, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 32 day(s) on August 19, 2022. This event was a transfer of 132 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $213.0 per contract. There were 2417 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 774 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GOEV GOEV, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 18 day(s) on August 5, 2022. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $4.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.5K, with a price of $53.0 per contract. There were 787 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 556 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NIO NIO, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 186 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 240 contract(s) at a $22.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $103.2K, with a price of $430.0 per contract. There were 12253 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 450 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LEN LEN, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on July 29, 2022. Parties traded 426 contract(s) at a $72.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 36 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.9K, with a price of $75.0 per contract. There were 57 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 439 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NCLH NCLH, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 186 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.5K, with a price of $295.0 per contract. There were 3909 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 312 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LULU LULU, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 60 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 19 contract(s) at a $280.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.4K, with a price of $1760.0 per contract. There were 302 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 274 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

