10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/22/22 $170.00 $43.6K 6.1K 75.0K AAPL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/22/22 $150.00 $27.6K 5.0K 41.4K MRVL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $50.00 $61.5K 341 13.8K AMD PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/19/22 $75.00 $115.3K 36.7K 5.0K MA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $305.00 $47.5K 258 2.5K INTC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $40.00 $70.8K 13.5K 2.2K AFRM PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/29/22 $24.50 $41.3K 13 617 IBM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $150.00 $36.6K 1.1K 599 SWKS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $90.00 $33.7K 1.4K 555 EBIX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $25.00 $67.3K 2.3K 529

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding NVDA NVDA, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on July 22, 2022. Parties traded 194 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.6K, with a price of $225.0 per contract. There were 6139 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 75001 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL AAPL, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on July 22, 2022. Parties traded 131 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.6K, with a price of $212.0 per contract. There were 5064 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 41405 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MRVL MRVL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 95 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 107 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.5K, with a price of $575.0 per contract. There were 341 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 13866 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD AMD, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 32 day(s) on August 19, 2022. This event was a transfer of 452 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $115.3K, with a price of $255.0 per contract. There were 36724 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5015 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MA MA, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 32 day(s) on August 19, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $305.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.5K, with a price of $470.0 per contract. There were 258 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2511 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INTC INTC, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 60 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 400 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $70.8K, with a price of $177.0 per contract. There were 13579 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2230 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AFRM AFRM, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on July 29, 2022. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $24.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.3K, with a price of $207.0 per contract. There were 13 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 617 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding IBM IBM, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 60 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 194 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.6K, with a price of $189.0 per contract. There were 1103 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 599 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SWKS SWKS, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 32 day(s) on August 19, 2022. This event was a transfer of 193 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 39 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.7K, with a price of $175.0 per contract. There were 1424 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 555 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For EBIX EBIX, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 151 day(s) on December 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 254 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $67.3K, with a price of $265.0 per contract. There were 2340 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 529 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.