This Is What Whales Are Betting On Costco Wholesale

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Costco Wholesale.

Looking at options history for Costco Wholesale COST we detected 18 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 66% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 33% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 15 are puts, for a total amount of $743,270 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $81,294.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $350.0 to $520.0 for Costco Wholesale over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Costco Wholesale's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Costco Wholesale's whale activity within a strike price range from $350.0 to $520.0 in the last 30 days.

Costco Wholesale Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COST PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $400.00 $149.4K 991 200 COST PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $510.00 $67.3K 1.0K 51 COST PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $510.00 $67.3K 1.0K 31 COST PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/26/22 $475.00 $49.1K 27 101 COST PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $485.00 $49.0K 135 82

Where Is Costco Wholesale Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 598,092, the price of COST is down -0.03% at $522.77.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 66 days.

What The Experts Say On Costco Wholesale:

Deutsche Bank upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $579

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

