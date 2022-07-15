Walmart Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Walmart.

Looking at options history for Walmart WMT we detected 15 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $728,900 and 13, calls, for a total amount of $691,692.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $95.0 to $145.0 for Walmart over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Walmart options trades today is 2660.08 with a total volume of 3,774.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Walmart's big money trades within a strike price range of $95.0 to $145.0 over the last 30 days.

Walmart Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WMT PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/17/23 $120.00 $682.0K 0 1.1K WMT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $115.00 $195.9K 415 162 WMT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $125.00 $93.8K 5.9K 197 WMT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/19/22 $125.00 $69.5K 5.9K 308 WMT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $145.00 $46.9K 1.3K 155

Where Is Walmart Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,089,101, the price of WMT is up 0.74% at $128.76.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 32 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Walmart, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.